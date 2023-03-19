Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka has been showered with praise by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Saka in England squad for Euro qualifiers

Has shone this season with Arsenal

Southgate thrilled by youngster's form

WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate is preparing for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying with England and has made it clear just how thrilled he is to be able to call-up Arsenal's Saka to his squad. The forward has been in superb form this season, becoming the first player to reach double figures for goals and assists in the Premier League in 2022-23, and Southgate is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: "People find themselves doing what I’ve just done, you start to smile," he said. "Because that’s what he brings to you, you know? You feel a warmth. You feel a fabulous human who has broken into the Arsenal team at a time they weren’t playing so well — and excelled. And now they are pushing for the title — and he’s excelling again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka will be expected to be part of an in-form England attack over the international break alongside Tottenham's Harry Kane and Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Southgate has also called up Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

WHAT NEXT? England's first match of the new European campaign is against Italy in Napoli on Thursday, March 23. The Three Lions then return to Wembley to face Ukraine on Sunday.