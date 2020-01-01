FA legal case against FIFA over Chelsea transfer ban to be heard in June

The legal battle around the Blues sanctions continues even after the club have since moved on to make their first major deal

The Football Association (FA) has taken FIFA to court over Chelsea's transfer ban, which was imposed last summer, with the case set to be heard next month.

After seeing Chelsea successfully reduce their ban set by FIFA from two transfer windows to one, the FA will continue their legal battle with a June 26 date set for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to hear their case.

Chelsea and the FA were both sanctioned by FIFA for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18. CAS ruled in favour of the Blues in December having already served their transfer ban over the summer of 2019.

More teams

The FA were also found to have broken the rules in connection with the transfer of minors in May 2019 and were fined 350,000 Swiss francs [£290,000] after an initial appeal. Their latest appeal could further see a reduction in the fine.

Fifa gave the FA six months “to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football.”

The FA having previously stated their desire to respond to the ruling and the arbitration will be conducted through video-conferencing or written submissions due to the coronavirus outbreak across Europe.

The FA went on record "continue to work with FIFA and Chelsea in a constructive manager to address the issues which were raised by this case."

Chelsea will not be involved in the legal hearing but their case could influence proceedings having the arbitration panel rule that two thirds of the original charges set by FIFA were not as serious as claimed.

The Blues made their first major deal since the conclusion of their transfer ban in January signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in a €40 million (£37m/$43m) deal.

Article continues below

Despite having the ban lifted ahead of last January’s transfer window, Frank Lampard’s team did not conduct any deals during the month, with the signing of Ziyech their first since being given the all clear by FIFA.

Chelsea have since been linked with a number of transfers this summer, including Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Manchester United winger Angel Gomes.

The Football Association (FA) have been contacted for further comment.