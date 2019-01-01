FA Cup third-round draw: Liverpool host Everton and Wolves play Man Utd

The ties for the last 64 have been confirmed as Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition

Liverpool will host local rivals Everton at Anfield in a blockbuster Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

The draw comes just before the two rivals play out the same fixture in the Premier League, as Liverpool seek to maintain their eight-point gap over Leicester City at the top of the table against the struggling Toffees.

FA Cup holders Manchester City enter the competition for the first time this season and begin the defence of their title at home against League Two outfit Port Vale.

Pep Guardiola's side thumped Watford 6-0 in the final last term, sweeping the Hornets aside to claim on third of their unprecedented domestic treble.

An eye-catching fixture is Manchester United's trip to face Wolves at Molineux, having been knocked out away at Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the quarter final stage of this competition last season.

Meanwhile, record winners Arsenal face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in what will be their first domestic cup game under the guidance of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, or indeed a potential new head coach, should one be appointed before the end of December.

There are five non-league clubs involved in the draw, although AFC Fylde are the only ones guaranteed a place in the third round after beating Kingstonian. They have been handed a difficult tie away at Premier League side Sheffield United.

Three of the other four - Boston United, Eastleigh and Hartlepool United - are participating in replays against Rochdale, Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City, respectively, while Solihull Moors are still to play Rotherham United. Boston, in particular, will be hoping to progress and reap the benefits of hosting Newcastle United.

Third-round ties will be played between January 3 and 6.

Draw in full:

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale/Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green/Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City/Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers/Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City/Ipswich

Eastleigh/Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston North End v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors/Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham

Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Burnley v Peterborough

Birmingham City v Blackburn