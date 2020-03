FA Cup draw: Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea learn quarter-final fates

As the competition approaches the final eight, a draw has already been held to decide the fixtures

The FA Cup quarter-final draw was held on Wednesday night with the highest-profile match up seeing Chelsea travel to Leicester City later this month.

In the other confirmed fixtures so far, Sheffield United will host Arsenal and Newcastle United welcome current FA Cup holders Manchester City up north.

The final quarter-final will see either Tottenham or Norwich play the winner of Derby County and Manchester United - with that duo to face off in the final last-16 match on Thursday.

With the Foxes and Blues sitting third and fourth respectively in the Premier League, their quarter-final clash looms as the most enticing with the duo playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the league in February.

Sheffield, meanwhile, will back themselves to edge past the Gunners at home having beaten them at Bramall Lane 1-0 in October last year before drawing 1-1 at the Emirates in January.

Newcastle face the toughest test quarter-final test in having to welcome Pep Guardiola's side, who are still chasing a treble despite their hopes of a third straight Premier League title being all but over.

City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final in early March and have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Real Madrid 2-1 away from home in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

"The important thing is that we are there. We want to be in the draw. We are in the draw," Guardiola said after City beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.

"It is the FA Cup. The league we cannot win. We have two titles, FA Cup and Champions League. We prepare for it and and the end we have success."

More to come...