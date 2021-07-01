Ezenwa: Noble must take his chance against Mexico – Ariyo

The Enyimba goalkeeper is expected to make his international bow when the Super Eagles square up against El Tri at the Los Angeles Coliseum

David Ariyo has challenged John Noble to prove his worth when Nigeria tackle Mexico on Saturday with Ikechukwu Ezenwa ruled out.

Ezenwa suffered an ankle injury during a training session and NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen confirmed he will miss the international friendly against Gerardo Martino’s men.

The absence of the 32-year-old leaves the Super Eagles with Lobi Stars’ Nwabali Stanley and Enyimba’s Noble – who is expected to be in goal against El Tri.

Notwithstanding, Noble has been urged by the veteran Sunshine Stars goalkeeper to make the most of his rare opportunity to shine.

“Ezenwa’s injury is no doubt a setback to the Super Eagles’ preparations for this big encounter versus Mexico,” Ariyo told Goal.

“He is the most experienced player in the squad and naturally, the new guys in camp would be looking up to him for inspiration and confidence.

“Injury is part of football, and it is sad that he will not be in the United States of America. However, the game must go on as planned and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“John Noble is another fantastic goalkeeper and I believe he has all it takes to shine.

“Importantly, he must take his chance in the absence for Ezenwa. A good game for him against El Tri would put him in good stead to be called up for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“I have no doubts that he would do very well because he has been consistent for Enyimba so far this season.”

Since Gernot Rohr was named as coach of the three-time African champions, he has not hidden his preference for mostly foreign-based professionals to prosecute international matches.

Ariyo thinks the NPFL stars must prove a point against the North Americans to change this order.

Article continues below

“It gives me a lot of headaches seeing players from our league getting overlooked when it comes to international duties,” he continued.

“The NPFL is one of the toughest leagues in Africa and we have great players too.

“To prove the national selectors wrong, they must go out there and get a good result in the USA. If not, nothing would change.”