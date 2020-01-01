Eze: How Zaha and Bolasie influenced my Crystal Palace move

The Anglo-Nigerian sealed a five-year deal with the Eagles and has praised the Ivory Coast and the DR Congo internationals for their roles

Eberechi Eze has explained that Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie influenced him to sign for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old midfielder completed his move to the Selhurst Park on Friday after his consistent performances for Queens Park Rangers.

The Anglo-Nigerian scored 20 league goals in 104 appearances during his four-year stay with QPR and last season, he bagged 14 strikes in 48 games, amid other dazzling displays to help the club maintain their Championship status.

His performances generated interest from a number of European clubs before he settled for the South London club.

Eze explained how watching Zaha and Palace former player, Bolasie, inspired him to join the Eagles when the opportunity came his way.

“I remember watching [Yannick] Bolasie and Zaha in the Championship and just thinking: ‘That’s where you want to be, that’s the goal,’” Eze told the club website.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to come and show what I’m about, and to follow in their steps.

“As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and it’s a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and really push on… It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to help push this club forwards as much as I can.

“I hope to see you [the fans] as soon as we can. I hope to entertain you and I hope you guys enjoy me as much as I’ll enjoy you.”

Eze put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will keep him at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder believes the long-term deal is an indication Palace have trust in him and hopes to help the club achieve their targets.

“[The deal] definitely shows their [Palace’s] belief in me - and I want to be here, I want to play, I want to do as well as I can for this club and it’s a brilliant opportunity,” he continued.

“It was the plan that was set out for me and what they’ve said about me and it’s the most in-line with what I feel about myself. For me, that’s the most important thing – more than ‘what the club is’ or whatever. I think the plan they have for me and where they see me, that’s what it is.

“It’s the position they want me to play, their goals, where they want to be, where they want to push, what they want to become, how they see me fitting in that system.

“The style of football they want to play suits me. It’s perfect for me. It’s a great opportunity and a great place to come.”

Eze could make his Crystal Palace debut when they take on his former club Millwall in a friendly on September 1.