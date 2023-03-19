Explained: Why Raphael Varane was left out of Man Utd's FA Cup squad to face Fulham

Centre-back Raphael Varane was absent from Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Fulham on Sunday because of an injury.

Varane absent from Man Utd squad

Ten Hag believes injury is not serious

Harry Maguire starts in his place

WHAT HAPPENED? United coach Erik ten Hag named a centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez for the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Sunday. Varane has been Martinez's usual partner this season, but the Frenchman was not included in the final squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane had to miss out at the weekend because of an injury he sustained ahead of the game. "It's difficult to say, but I don't think [it is serious]," Ten Hag said before the game. "I think it's something small, I think he will recover and he will be back after the international break."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 29-year-old has been a vital figure for the Red Devils this season, featuring in 27 matches in all competitions. However, he was left on the bench for the entirety of his team's Europa League clash against Real Betis on Thursday.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? United will attempt to secure a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Fulham and will hope Varane is back for the following Premier League match against Newcastle on April 2.