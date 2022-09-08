Explained: Why Nice vs FC Koln in the Europa Conference League was delayed amid violent scenes

Kick-off in Nice's Europa Conference League fixture against FC Koln has been delayed 55 minutes due to violent clashes between fan groups.

Original kick-off time was 17:45

Rival fans clashed fought before game

Match pushed back to 18:40

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans clashed violently in the stands ahead of kick-off, with the decision being made to delay the start of the game. After the UEFA Security Council met, it was decided that the game should proceed, with kick-off delayed until 18:40.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Provided things settle down in time for the new start time, Nice are in line to start several of their summer signings, including Jean-Clair Todibo and Marcin Bulka. Fellow new arrival Kasper Schmeichel has been named on the bench, while neither Aaron Ramsey nor Ross Barkley are involved.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unfortunately the game between ourselves and Nice has been delayed due to violent clashes between the fan groups in the stadium and on the stands. We are currently discussing the background, a UEFA security meeting is taking place," a Koln statement read.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? If there is any more trouble in the stadium, Koln warned that the game would be abandoned.