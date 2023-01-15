Explained: Why Mitrovic had penalty goal ruled out in Newcastle vs Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic thought he had opened the scoring against Newcastle from the spot on Sunday, but the goal was disallowed.

Mitrovic slipped but scored penalty

Goal ruled out as he touched ball twice

Newcastle went on to a 1-0 victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Fulham were awarded a second-half penalty after a VAR intervention adjudged Kieran Trippier to have tripped Bobby Decordova-Reid just inside the box. Mitrovic stepped up to take the spot-kick against his former club, slipping as he struck the ball to send Nick Pope the wrong way. Amid animated appeals from the Newcastle players, referee Robert Jones blew his whistle to disallow the goal.

WHY WAS IT DISALLOWED? Mitrovic's penalty was ruled out as his slip meant that he touched the ball twice before it hit the back of the net. The laws of the game stipulate that the penalty taker can only touch the ball once, meaning the Serbian's effort was deemed illegal and hence disallowed.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic's slip proved costly for his side, as a late Alexander Isak strike sealed all three points for the Magpies, who go back into third following Manchester United's victory over rivals City on Saturday. Fulham, meanwhile, end their run of four straight league wins but remain in sixth having played two games more than seventh-placed Brighton.

WHAT NEXT FOR MITROVIC: The Serbian will be hoping to lead the line again when Fulham host Tottenham at Craven Cottage next Sunday.