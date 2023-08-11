Explained: Why Man Utd are delaying Mason Greenwood decision as announcement now expected next week

Manchester United have delayed announcing their decision on the future of Mason Greenwood in order to consult the club's women's team.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022, when he was arrested in relation to audio and images released on social media of an alleged sexual attack. In October 2022 the striker was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Greenwood denied all the charges.

All charges against him were subsequently dropped in February by the Crown Prosecution Service. A statement said "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

United then began its own investigation into Greenwood and had been expected to announce their decision on his future on Friday. GOAL understands that the decision will not be made until the weekend at the earliest.

And a report in The Guardian states that the reason behind the delay is to consult United's women's players, several of whom are representing their countries in the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem are in action for England against Colombia on Saturday and the report said that was "a major factor" in the delay. It also states that the decision may even not be made until after the club's opening match of the season against Wolves, with the priority to ensure the right call is made.

United are consulting stakeholders including major sponsors, the football department and supporters, whose views are being gathered via the fans’ advisory board.

A group representing female United supporters plans to hold a protest before the match with Wolves on Monday demanding that Greenwood be removed from the squad permanently.

A statement from Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return read: "The situation is clear - taking Greenwood back legitimises and normalises sexual assault and domestic abuse. It tells other players, and the men and boys that look up to them, that abusing women is acceptable, without consequence, and won't affect you or derail your career."