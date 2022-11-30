Explained: Why Griezmann's last-gasp leveller was ruled out in France's shock Tunisia defeat
- France trailing 1-0
- Score in stoppage time
- Goal ruled out
WHAT HAPPENED? France were trailing 1-0 to Tunisia at World Cup 2022 when Griezmann volleyed home in stoppage time and looked to have salvaged a point. However, the goal was ruled for offside following a VAR check. The decision meant that France lost the game but still progress as group winners, while Tunisia pick up a memorable win but depart the tournament after finishing third in the group behind Australia, who beat Denmark in Group D's other game.
He went a little early with his goal celebration did Antoine Griezmann!— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022
VAR has spoken! Offside! #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup
After a VAR check, Griezmann's goal does not stand for France pic.twitter.com/ksmKJ0t7i6— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022
WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? VAR's decision to disallow Griezmann's goal did raise eyebrows and certainly did not impress the defending champions. The Frenchman was offside when the ball was originally played in but moved back into an onside position. Tunisia defender Montassar Talbi then headed the ball into the air, and Griezmann reacted smartly to volley the ball home. It appears the forward was deemed to be interfering with play despite the action occurring in the second phase.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? France go on to play the runners-up of Group C on Sunday. Les Bleus will face either Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico for a place in the quarter-finals.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo vs Messi: Could World Cup 2022 change Mikel Obi’s mind?
- Rashford and Foden re-energise England: Winners, losers and ratings as Three Lions roar into World Cup last 16
- Osimhen can leave with 'unmissable offer' because Napoli are good at finding replacements - Italian agent D'Amico
- From Lautaro to De Paul: Argentina's disappearing Copa America heroes have left Messi polishing 'turds' in Qatar