Explained: Kylian Mbappe, Georginio Wijnaldum & 13 more - who are the players in PSG's 'bomb squad' and what exactly is it?

Kylian Mbappe is currently training separately from Paris Saint-Germain's main group, but what is the 'bomb squad'?

Mbappe part of PSG's 'bomb squad'

Three World Cup winners unwanted at PSG

PSG set to face Jeonbuk on Thursday in Japan

WHAT HAPPENED? With the rest of the PSG squad away on pre-season tour, Mbappe is currently training with a group of players back in France who are likely to be offloaded this summer. The French star was left out of PSG's tour squad last month, with the Ligue 1 champions touring Japan at the moment.

WHAT IS PSG's 'bomb squad'? Unable to travel with the main squad to Japan for pre-season, Mbappe is currently training with 14 other players in Poissy who have been deemed to be surplus to the club's needs. The total group of 15 unwanted players make up the 'bomb squad' who are not considered part of the club's first-team squad.

The 15 players include three former World Cup winners, namely Mbappe, Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler. The other members of the 'bomb squad' are Arnau Tenas, Colin Dagba, Nehemiah Fernandez-Veliz, Djeidi Gassama, Georginio Wijnaldum, Moutanabi Bodiang, Mathyas Randriamamy, Kenny Nagera, Abdou Diallo, Timothee Pembele, Edouard Michut, Vimoj Muntu Wa Mungu.

That doesn't just include players from the senior team, with U19 players who are yet to cement their place in the first-team squad also part of the group.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG put Mbappe on sale last month after the player made it clear that he will not sign a new contract and plans to exit the club next summer when his current deal expires. The Ligue 1 champions are convinced that the France captain has already spoken to Real Madrid and will sign for them in 2024 on a free transfer.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG: Luis Enrique's side are currently in Japan and are set to take on Jeonbuk in a friendly match on Thursday.