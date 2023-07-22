Kim Kardashian along with her sons were in attendance in Lionel Messi's debut match for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Kim Kardashian witnessed Messi Inter Miami debut

Was accompanied by her soccer-obsessed sons

Watched Arsenal play in Europa League in March

WHAT HAPPENED? The American media personality along with her two sons, Saint and Psalm, were present as Messi came off the bench to make his Inter Miami debut, before scoring an utterly superb 94th-minute free-kick to hand the MLS side a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

WHY DOES KIM KARDASHIAN ATTEND SOCCER MATCHES? The celebrity revealed that her sons are big soccer fans and she loves travelling with them to matches across the globe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to MLS, Kim said, "My son. He is obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my babies so I travel the world. We do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer we will go to different exhibition games."

When asked if she herself is a soccer fan, she replied, "I played soccer myself for five or six years. I was a goalie and centre forward. I wasn't bad. I loved it and I am happy that my boys love it. We can come and hang out. That just makes me so excited. I am excited to be here with Victoria and David (Beckham), it's going to be such a fun game. My son's favourite player is Messi, he is so excited to see Messi."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/ GOAL

Getty/Instagram

Getty/GOAL

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at Arsenal's Europa League clash against Sporting CP in March at the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT'S NEXT: Messi will be next seen in action for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday against Atlanta United.