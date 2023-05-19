EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the fastest player in the Premier League - Wolves duo Adama Traore and Mario Lemina reveal all in GOAL’s Simply The Best

Wolves duo Adama Traore and Mario Lemina tell GOAL about playing with and against some of the finest talent world football has ever seen.

The Spain and Gabon internationals are currently team-mates in the Premier League at Wolves, with life in the English top-flight allowing them to rub shoulders with the best in the business.

Adama has previously spent time at Barcelona - in their famed La Masica academy system and during a loan spell in 2022 – while Lemina was on the books at Serie A giants Juventus between 2015 and 2017.

Speaking on the latest episode of Simply the Best, Adama said of the greatest player he has worked alongside: “Lionel Messi. For me he’s one of the best players in history. A part of being talented is he likes to work, work hard, the touch he has, the quick feet, the control and vision on the pitch. Every ball comes to his feet and he never missed, that was impressive.”

Lemina added on his personal pick: “Gigi Buffon. He’s just a legend. The way he behaved in the dressing room and [around] the club was unbelievable and that’s what makes him a legend. The way he gave us power and a positive attitude, you feel more comfortable to play.”

Switching attention to the best players that the pair have faced, Adama said: “Cristiano Ronaldo. The quick feet to shoot was [so] impressive, and he can [use] both feet to shoot as well. He’s one of the best players in history too.”

Lemina went for: “Neymar. For me he’s a complete player. During pre-season, Barca against Juventus, he played really well under pressure, because everyone was talking about him. He played the best game I’ve ever seen from one player.”

Adama and Lemina boast plenty of ability themselves, with pace, power and creativity forming part of their respective arsenals. The Spaniard has been lauded as one of the Premier League's fastest stars - a sentiment which the Wolves duo appear to agree with.

Asked to pick out the quality that he would most like to take from another player, Lemina said: “Adama’s speed! If I had his speed I would definitely be one of the best players in the world. It’s impossible to come close to him.”

Adama added when asked if he considers himself to be the quickest player in the English game: “There are many fast players in the Premier League, but I think I’m the fastest.”

