Former USMNT forward Charlie Davies explained his disappointment with how MLS has dealt with Dante Vanzeir's racist slur.

New York Red Bulls forward Vanzeir has been issued a six-match ban for directing a racist slur towards Jeremy Ebobisse during their game against the San Jose Earthquakes earlier in the month.

Davies, who now works as an analyst for CBS Sports Golazo's 'Morning Footy' show, explained why he felt MLS had not done enough to make an example out of the Belgian for his actions.

"I just think it minimizes the movement because there was this window, this opportunity that the league had. The momentum was going the right way," he said, referring to the league's efforts to develop inclusion.

He added: "Six games and a small $10,000 fine. For me it’s just so disheartening. I slept on it and I thought about why would you go this direction after all this hard work to build up the league and build up the people who are usually marginalized and discriminated against across every aspect of life?”

Capped 17 times for the USMNT during his career, Davies said he was 'really disappointed' with the action taken and felt MLS could've made an impression in front of a global audience: "The window is open to finally make some real significant change and impact when it comes to dealing with racism in our sport. So the world is watching.

"This is the first time that I’ve ever heard in my life a player admitting to using a racial slur…They said zero tolerance, that’s a league wide statement."

"[Kick Vanzeir] out of the league. Guess what? That will send a message to the world.”

New York Red Bulls have sent Vanzeir away from the squad following the incident, but their Viking Army supporters club have called on the team to take further action, and have themselves decided to stage a walkout after the national anthem during their home game against Houston Dynamo on 16 April.

A statement posted to their Twitter confirms the plans, and insists that "some things are bigger than soccer and we need to take a stand".