Ex-Real Madrid & Juventus hitman Higuain to retire following Inter Miami season

Gonzalo Higuain has announced that he intends to retire after the 2022 MLS season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker, who previously played for Juventus, Real Madrid, Napoli and Chelsea throughout his illustrious career, is set to finish the season with Inter Miami before calling it a day.

WHAT WAS SAID? "Three or four months ago I told the club, it wasn't from one day to the next," Higuain said during a press conference. "I had been working on it for years. When I came here, I came for the pleasure of enjoying football, of my life, of having Fede close, my brother. It was another stage in my career, but I can tell you that it was one of the best moments of my career, and this club, my teammates and the coaching staff gave it to me, who gave me back the desire to play football."

He continued: "I can now retire as I always dreamed, scoring goals and having fun playing the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Higuain has been on fire for Inter Miami, having scored 12 goals over his last 14 games to push Miami towards the MLS Cup Playoffs.

THE VERDICT: Higuain will go down as one of the best strikers of a generation, having won titles in Italy and Spain while scoring over 300 goals throughout his club career. He's also won 75 caps for Argentina, scoring 31 goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR HIGUAIN AND MIAMI? The club has just two games left in the regular season as they currently hold onto the seventh and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Up next is a match against Orlando City on Wednesday before the season finale against Montreal.