Ex-Liverpool & Chelsea star Sturridge says he has 'unfinished business' in the Premier League

The former England international believes he is "one of the better options for teams" in the transfer market after being released by Trabzonspor

Former Liverpool and Chelsea star Daniel Sturridge says he has "unfinished business" in the Premier League.

Sturridge has been without a club since leaving Trabzonspor back in March.

The 31-year-old was released by the Turkish club after breaching the Football Association's gambling regulations, and was subsequently hit with a four-month ban.

Sturridge has since been keeping his fitness levels up at his training base in Los Angeles, with a view to returning to top-level competition in 2020-21.

Goal reported in May that the former England international was in talks over a move to MLS, amid interest from D.C. United and Inter Miami.

However, a deal has yet to come to fruition, and the experienced forward has now revealed that a potential return to the Premier League holds the greatest appeal for him at this stage of his career.

"We have options around the world but I'm an English player and I've always loved playing in the Premier League," Sturridge told Sky Sports when quizzed on his future plans.

"I believe I've got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that's my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

"I'm open to playing in other leagues, it's not just the Premier League I'm going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.

"I'm very excited, I'm hungrier than ever and I'm totally focused on the next chapter."

Sturridge has previously enjoyed spells at Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom, with the most prolific period of his professional journey coming at Anfield.

The ex-Reds striker has hit 105 goals in total during his time in English football, with 68 of those efforts coming while he was on Merseyside.

Aston Villa and Tottenham have been among a long list of clubs linked with Sturridge over the past few months, and he is confident he can still deliver the goods at the highest level.

"I'd like to think I'm one of the better options for teams," he added.

"I'm a free agent and I've played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I'm just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

"I believe there's a lot left in these legs. Although I've been around a long time, I would say that there's miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left."