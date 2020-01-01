Ex-Juventus and Milan star Matri retires from football

The former Italy forward has decided to call it a day after being released from Sassuolo and receiving "unconvincing" offers to continue his career

Former Juventus, Milan and Italy striker Alessandro Matri has announced his retirement from professional football.

Matri, 35, last September joined Brescia on loan from Sassuolo for their first season back in Serie A but made just eight appearances – all as a substitute – before the deal was terminated by mutual consent in January.

Sassuolo released the veteran striker from his contract following the disappointing stint at Brescia, and with a lack of interesting offers thereafter he has decided to hang up his boots.

More teams

"I can say that I made my dreams come true. When I started this sport, I didn't think I would have a career like I did and would win three league titles," Matri told Sky Sport Italia.

"I can't complain about how it went, but now I'm at the end of the road. I made the decision after seeing how the first six months went with Brescia.

"I lost some motivation and didn't feel good on the pitch. I no longer felt like playing football and it's not in my character to stay at a club where I cannot give what is needed.

"After I was released, I didn't receive many offers and I wasn't convinced by them.

"I preferred avoiding making a fool of myself. I will miss my life as a footballer, but only a big offer could get me going again."

Matri made his Serie A debut as an 18-year-old at Milan in May 2003 and spent seasons on loan at third-tier sides Prato and Lumezzane before a year at Rimini in Serie B.

He left San Siro for Cagliari in 2007 and was signed by Juve after an impressive start to the 2010-11 season saw him score 11 times in 22 league outings.

Matri found the back of the net in Serie A on 10 occasions in 2011-12 as Juve won their first Scudetto since the Calciopoli scandal and their consequent relegation to Serie B.

It was the first of three league titles Matri won at Juve, where he also lifted the Supercoppa Italiana twice and scored an extra-time winner in the 2014-15 Coppa Italia final against Lazio.

Article continues below

The Coppa triumph came while back in Turin on loan from Milan, who he struggled to make an impact with upon his return to San Siro in 2013.

He also had loan spells at Fiorentina, Genoa and Lazio before joining Sassuolo in 2016.

Matri made seven appearances for Italy – all in friendlies – and scored one goal.