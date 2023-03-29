Ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich secretly pumped £103 MILLION into Dutch club Vitesse while at Stamford Bridge

Dutch club Vitesse received €117 million (£103m/$127m) in loans from then-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, a recent report has found.

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to exclusive information from The Guardian, which write that Abramovich played a key part in funding the Vitesse takeover of 2010, which was headed by former Georgia international Merab Jordania. The findings, which stem from a cache of leaked data known as the Oligarch files, appear to show that the secret backing flowed through several entities registered in offshore tax havens.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Guardian notes that Vitesse had already been on the radar of the Netherlands football association over their alleged relationship with Abramovich. Jordania was a reported friend of the oligarch, and was succeeded by his associate and Russian businessman Alexander Chigirinsky. Vitesse also became a "partner club" to Chelsea and took in many of their loanees from 2010 onwards, with Nemanja Matic and Mason Mount - as recently as 2017-18 - two standout examples.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, the offshore havens utilised by Abramovich were, The Guardian writes, so opaque as to evade Dutch authorities on two occasions. Now, it has come to light that his alleged bankrolling while owning Chelsea not only covered Vitesse's 2010 takeover, but also their spending that followed. The report adds that the Dutch outfit's total turnover by 2014-15 was €14m (£12.3m/$15.2m), a significant amount for a club of their stature.

WHAT NEXT? The ramifications are unknown as yet, although UEFA laws stipulate that European clubs must be independently owned and run "to ensure the integrity of the competitions", meaning any financing from Abramovich while owning Chelsea could be penalised. Thus far, according to the report, Vitesse and lawyers representing Abramovich have declined to comment, pending further investigation.