WHAT HAPPENED? Burnley were trailing 0-1 at home to Burnley in their Monday night Premier League clash thanks to Zeki Amdouni's first-half goal. However, just after the hour mark, Hudson-Odoi unleashed an unstoppable curling effort in off James Trafford's left-hand post. The winger scored the lone Forest goal on the day, helping them to a 1-1 draw.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi looked destined for great things at Chelsea after coming up through the club's youth ranks, but over the last couple of years he dropped down the pecking order. He joined Forest in a £5 million ($6.2m) deadline day signing.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI?: Forest take on Manchester City on September 23 in the Premier League.