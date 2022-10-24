Ex-Arsenal star Guendouzi admits he 'didn't have the best relationship' with Arteta

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has admitted he did not enjoy the best relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has spoken out about his time at Arsenal and his decision to leave the club for Marseille. Guendouzi admits he did not enjoy a strong relationship with Arteta and says he decided to leave because he wanted more playing time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is true that I did not have the best relationship with him. Afterwards, I always tried to work, always gave the maximum of myself in training and in matches. I still played a few matches with him, I still did great performances," he told beIN Sports.

"He preferred other players and I respect that decision. That's why afterwards I also decided to leave because I was still young, I needed playing time to continue playing, progress. The most important thing when you're young is to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move has worked out well for both parties. Arteta has rebuilt his team and has the Gunners top of the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Guendouzi has become a key player for Ligue 1 side Marseille and has also played his way into contention for the France World Cup squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUENDOUZI? The midfielder and his Marseille side are in Champions League action in midweek and will qualify for the knockout stages with a win at Eintracht Frankfurt.