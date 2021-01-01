'Everything nearly sorted' on new contract, says PSG ace Neymar

The Brazil international's current deal expires in June 2022, but he is not thinking about moving away

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has affirmed that contract negotiations with the French giants will soon be reaching a happy conclusion.

The Brazilian is out of contract in June 2022 and with no extension yet signed, there have been fears that he could leave Parc des Princes.

But Neymar insists that he is happy in the French capital and not looking to move away.

What was said?

“We are in talks with PSG. There is nothing pressing," the former Santos and Barcelona man told RMC Sport on Tuesday.

"Everything is nearly sorted. I feel at ease. I feel truly very happy here at PSG.

"Concerning the fans, that is what I can’t wait for the most, for them to be back in the stadium.

"I hope that they support all the players, that they will be there to encourage us.”

The bigger picture

Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer in the summer of 2017 when he left Barca for PSG in a €222 million (£198m) deal.

He has since established himself as a favourite in France, netting 84 goals in 109 games and helping the club to three consecutive Ligue 1 titles.

PSG currently trail first-placed Lille by one point in their quest for another league crown, with four games still to play in the 2020-21 season.

The big prize for the Parisians, though, is the Champions League.

Having lost out to Bayern Munich in last year's final, PSG exacted revenge on the German giants with victory in the quarter-final stage this time round, and now face Manchester City in the last four.

