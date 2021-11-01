Everton’s Iwobi extends impressive Premier League run against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton star Alex Iwobi extended his impressive English Premier League goalscoring record against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.
The Nigeria international got his side’s only goal as the Toffees bowed 2-1 to Bruno Lage’s Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.
Ben Godfrey fired a low shot at goal from the edge of the box, but his effort was accidentally blocked by Michael Keane.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Salah: Which records has Liverpool great smashed this season?
- Barcelona should have sacked Koeman sooner: Laporta has wasted months on a dead man walking
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Why Salah's form won't be enough to win this year's prize
- Man Utd sticking with Solskjaer over hiring Conte would be a farce
Nevertheless, the rebound fell to the former Arsenal man, who drilled the ball into the bottom right corner of Jose Sa’s net.
Following his latest effort – his first of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign – the 25-year-old has now scored three times against Wolves in English history, his most against any opposition in the tournament.
Coincidentally, that was his first goal in 24 EPL appearances, with his previous strike coming in the exact fixture at Wolves in January last season.
More shortly...