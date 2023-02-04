Everton vs Arsenal: Lineups & LIVE updates

A potentially season defining clash as leaders Arsenal take on relegation threatened Everton

Two of the Premier League's greatest clubs are having a campaign that could significantly impact their rich history. Arsenal lead the table 5 points clear of 2nd place which could lead to their first title in 19 years, while on the other hand, Everton may get relegated from English football's first-tier for the first time ever.

Arsenal have shown this season what trust in your manager can do for you in the long term. They are defeating opponents convincingly while playing fast and fluid football, and don't look like stopping anytime soon. Apart from adding to their title charge, a win against Everton could see them become the first team to have 100 wins against a particular opponent in the league's history.

However, it will be no easy task despite Everton's form on paper. The Toffees have defeated Arsenal thrice in their last four league meetings. Furthermore, they will have the new manager bounce with them perhaps, as Sean Dyche takes the helm of the bench for the first time. Dyche himself doesn't have a bad track record against Arsenal with only one loss in his last five encounters with them.

Everton vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Everton XI (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1):Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Everton vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming games

Arsenal will next face local rivals Brentford at home on 11 February. Afterwards, they will face Manchester City at the Emirates in what could be the most important game of their season on 15 February, followed by a trip to Aston Villa on 18 February.