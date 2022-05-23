Everton striker Calvert-Lewin says 'talking saved my life' in revealing Instagram post about mental health

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin shared an Instagram post on Monday revealing his mental health struggles over the past year while saying that his willingness to discuss his emotions saved his life.

Calvert-Lewin missed much of the season with a fractured toe, with the time missed testing his spirit.

He's encouraged others to seek help amid instances of emotional turmoil and told fans that "true strength is being able to face your weaknesses".

What did Calvert-Lewin say?

"First of all thank you to you fans for sticking by us this season and for continuing to inspire us right until the last day of the season," the forward wrote on his personal Instagram.

"The main goal became to stay in the Premier League and I don’t believe that would have happened without your unbelievable support.

"On a personal note I have had to dig deep within myself at times this season and have endured some of the most difficult times of my career and my life to date. The love and support helped carry me through.

"One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel.

"To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life.

"It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses. Finishing the season on a high meant everything to me, enjoy the break Toffee fans you deserve it. May the pressure continue to be a privilege."

The bigger picture

Football players (and athletes in general) have been increasingly open about their mental health in an effort to combat cultural norms that suggest men should not speak up when feeling depressed.

Paul Pogba and Neymar have been among those who have chimed in with their experiences as they've explained that even global superstardom cannot shield people from mental health struggles.

