Everton’s Pickford joins Moses and Hasselbaink in hallowed Premier League ranks

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has become the fifth player to make a 200th Premier League appearance on his birthday.

Named in the Toffees’ starting XI against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur in Monday’s showdown, the England international achieved a feat only accomplished by only four players in the tournament’s history.

Others to reach that figure on their birthday include Noel Whelan, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Pablo Zabaleta and Victor Moses.

During his time at Chelsea, former Nigeria international Moses bagged his 200th English topflight cap on December 12, 2017 – on the day he clocked 27 – as the Blues silenced Huddersfield Town inside Kirklees Stadium.

Nevertheless, Pickford’s record-equalling ended on a miserable note as he leaked five goals as the Lilywhites ran riot in their quest for a top-four finish.

Following back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Manchester City in the EPL, Frank Lampard’s men were hoping to return to winning ways. However, that was not the case as the hosts had other ideas.

Spurs took the lead in the 14th minute after Michael Keane scored inside his own net following a cross from Ryan Sessegnon.

Three minutes later, Heung Min Son doubled the advantage following an assist from Dejan Kulusevski.

In the goal-laden first half, Harry Kane made it three for Conte’s side as they took a healthy lead into the half-time break.

Destruction was complete in the second half through Sergio Reguilon and Kane who got a double to show for his imposing display.

The Goodison Park giants are now on their longest run without an away win in a single league season since 2003-04.

While Mali prospect Abdoulaye Doucoure was in action from start to finish, Nigeria international was an unused substitute.

Speaking after the game, manager Lampard stated his team got punished for “bad mistakes” but remains confident in the Toffees’ desire to recover from the blow and turn their form around.

“There were individual moments of bad mistakes, bad defending. At 2-0 or 3-0, it is horrible for any team to try to get back into a game because the momentum has completely gone,” he told Everton website.

“We started alright and we controlled a bit of possession, as you can here. We had spoken about their counter-attack, which is a big strength for Tottenham.

“We have to think in the bigger picture. There are 13 games to go for us, with eight of those at home. Teams are around us are having difficulties, and that’s where we’re at.”

Tottenham's victory cements their position in seventh in the Premier League, while Everton stay 17th, just a point above the relegation zone.