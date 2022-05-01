Everton's Iwobi was fantastic: Chelsea win has fans in awe of Nigeria star
Fans across social media have praised the performance of Alex Iwobi after Everton eased their relegation worries with a 1-0 Premier League win against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Nigeria international has been enjoying game time since the arrival of Frank Lampard, and he was handed a more defensive role as the Toffees scored through Brazilian forward Richarlison to stun the visiting Blues.
His overall display has caught the eye of many Everton fans, who have praised the former Arsenal winger, especially after he controlled the right-back role effectively.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Iwobi’s display against Chelsea.
Meanwhile, one supporter has claimed he will be disappointed to see Everton and Iwobi relegated from the top-flight while another said with the Super Eagle, they have the quality to keep their status.
Another set of fans have hailed Iwobi for his versatility to play effectively in various positions for the Toffees.
However, some were not been impressed by his latest display and believe Everton will be relegated because they signed him from Arsenal for a huge transfer fee.
