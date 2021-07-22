Everton midfielder Bernard joins UAE outfit Sharjah FC

The Brazilian is headed to Dubai after spending the last three years of his career in England

Everton midfielder Bernard has completed a move to United Arab Emirates outfit Sharjah FC.

The Toffees snapped up Bernard on a free transfer in 2018 following his departure from Shakhtar Donetsk, and he has since appeared in 73 Premier League games for the Merseyside club.

However, the Brazilian has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the starting XI, and Everton has now cashed in on the midfielder after seeing him enter the final year of his contract.

Bernard closing in on Dubai switch

Goal understands that Sharjah have reached an agreement to sign Bernard on a two-year deal that will see him pocket a grand total of €12 million (£10m/$14m) in wages.

The UAE club will also have the option to extend his contract by an extra season, with Everton in line to receive a €1m compensation fee.

Bernard's middle east ambition

Bernard will realise a long-held ambition by undertaking a new challenge in Dubai.

The 28-year-old previously came close to moving to the Middle East when Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Hilal submitted an official offer to Everton last year.

Al-Nasr of the UAE Pro League then came calling in January, but the Toffees ultimately decided to keep hold of Bernard until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Bernard's overall Everton record

Bernard appeared in 84 games across all competitions for Everton over the past three years, scoring eight goals.

The one-time Brazil international has also set up a further seven for his team-mates, but fell way down the squad pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti last term.

Bernard was restricted to just three Premier League starts as the Toffees slumped to a 10th place finish, and will not be at Goodison Park to see in the club's new era under Rafa Benitez in 2021-22.

