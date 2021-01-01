Everton manager Ancelotti urges Iwobi to name his best position

The Italian tactician has reacted to the Nigeria international’s comment on social media regarding his playing position

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has urged Alex Iwobi to discuss with him face-to-face his preferred position after a complaint on Instagram.

The versatile forward has featured in a number of roles since teaming up with the Goodison Park outfit in the summer of 2019 from Arsenal and recently he was deployed to a wingback position.

The forward has, however, often play as an attacking midfielder for the Nigeria national team and reacted to his call-up for the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month by stating he hopes to play in his preferred position.

Ancelotti confirmed he read Iwobi’s post and urged the forward to tell him his best position, citing an example of Andrea Pirlo who was deployed to the midfield at his request during his time at AC Milan.

“I read the post. I want to speak to him, of course. I want to know his preferred position because usually, I want to put a player on the pitch where they are comfortable to play, not where they are uncomfortable to play,” Ancelotti said, as per the Guardian.

“If he has an idea of where he prefers to play I have to know, I want to know. I would be delighted to know his preferred position and I’ll put him in his preferred position for sure, no doubt.

“I am going to tell him: ‘Tell me, I am your manager, tell me where you want to play. When I thought to put Pirlo as a holding midfielder I asked him: ‘Do you like to play there or not?’. ‘Yes’, he said to me, ‘I’d love to play there’ and so I put him there.

“If he wants to play number 10 or number nine I’ll put him at number 10 or number nine no problem. I can adapt the system.”

Iwobi has enjoyed a very campaign with the Toffees so far, having featured in 29 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The versatile forward will hope to feature when Everton take on Burnley in a Premier League game on Saturday.

Article continues below

The Goodison Park outfit will look to return to winning ways in the encounter after losing to Chelsea last time out.

Everton are currently sixth on the Premier League table after gathering 46 points from 27 games and a win against the Clarets could see them move into the top five.

Iwobi spent more than a decade at Arsenal before joining the Toffees. He is left with three years on his current contract with the Goodison Park outfit and will be expected to see out the deal.