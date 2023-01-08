Everton's Iwobi ruled out for three weeks after injury against Manchester United

Everton have confirmed Alex Iwobi will miss action for the next three weeks after injuring his ligament during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Iwobi picked up an injury after a challenge from Malacia

Everton confirm Iwobi suffered a lateral ligament injury

He will miss Saturday's clash against Southampton

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old Nigeria international was withdrawn early in the second half during the third-round fixture at Old Trafford after falling awkwardly following a challenge from defender Tyrell Malacia.

After the fixture, Everton manager Frank Lampard said the Super Eagle will have to undergo a scan to reveal the extent of the injury. On Sunday, the Toffees released a statement indicating Iwobi had suffered a lateral ligament injury that will be managed by the club’s medical team at Finch Farm.

WHAT DID THE CLUB SAY? "Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday," read part of the statement on the club's website.

"The Everton midfielder was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half of the FA Cup tie at Old Trafford. Scan results on Saturday confirmed a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the Club’s medical team at Finch Farm."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi has been among the key lights for struggling Everton in the current campaign, especially in the Premier League where he has featured and started in all 18 league matches so far, scored one goal, and provided five assists.

Last season, the former Arsenal star was influential as he helped the Toffees to keep their status in the top-flight with two matches to end the campaign. In total, he made 28 top-flight appearances, scored two goals, and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? The Super Eagle will definitely miss Southampton's visit to Goodison Park for a league fixture against the Toffees on Saturday.