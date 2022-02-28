Everton fan admits throwing bottle at Aston Villa players during Premier League defeat

An Everton fan has admitted to throwing a bottle at Aston Villa's players during the Toffee's 1-0 loss at Goodison Park on January 22.

Roger Tweedle, 19, threw a plastic bottle at Villa players during a celebration of the game's lone goal, with the bottle hitting Matty Cash in the face.

Tweedle has admitted common assault and throwing a bottle towards the playing area.

What happened?

Prosecutor Amanda York said Tweedle was identified by police officers and removed from his seat shortly after the incident.

The teenager was arrested and interviewed, admitting he was "not very happy" and that he "went along with the crowd" when Villa scored and celebrated in front of home supporters.

York said Cash was not injured and did not need medical treatment, and the court was told that Tweedle said that he did not realise he had committed an offence when he was arrested and was remorseful for his actions.

The Liverpool native was granted bail ahead of sentencing at Sefton Magistrates' Court on March 24.

Tweedle is not allowed to go within a mile of Goodison Park and is also barred from attending any regulated football matches.

District Judge James Clarke adjourned proceedings for a pre-sentence report to find out more about Tweedle, who has no prior convictions.

Article continues below

"It is a serious matter throwing any bottle, plastic or glass, and it striking someone in the face," Clarke said.

"It is fortunate that no-one had an injury here. The fact that it happened at a football match increases the seriousness."

Further reading