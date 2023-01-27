Everton are considering a shock move for Davide Ancelotti, son of Real Madrid manager Carlo, to fill the vacant manager's job.

Marcelo Bielsa front-runner for the job

Sean Dyche and Ancelotti lined up as alternatives

Madrid's assistant manager mulling over offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Bielsa has already landed in England to accelerate talks about the vacant managerial position at Everton, the club has lined up Dyche and Ancelotti as possible alternatives to replace Frank Lampard. According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League outfit are even ready to approach Real Madrid formally for the services of Ancelotti Jr if the talks with Bielsa fall flat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Davide is familiar with the Toffees as he was working alongside his father as an assistant during his stint at Goodison Park between 2019 and 2021. According to Marca, the 33-year-old is mulling over the proposal as it would be his first step as an independent manager and Everton appeals to him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wayne Roone was also approached for the job, but GOAL understands that he has serious reservations about taking up the offer. His latest Instagram post from a pre-season training session with DC United also reflects his commitment to the MLS outfit.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? With the club languishing in the relegation zone, the Toffees would want to finalise a candidate as quickly as possible with Arsenal set to visit them at Goodison Park on February 4.