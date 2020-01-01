Eva Nga: Chippa United sign former Bidvest Wits striker

The 27-year-old marksman has found a new home in the Nelson Mandela Bay after putting a pen to paper with the Chilli Boys

Chippa United have announced the signing of former Bidvest Wits striker Bienvenu Eva Nga.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Port Elizabeth-based outfit confirmed that the Cameroon international had penned a two-year deal with an option to renew for a further year.

"Cameroonian international striker Eva Nga Bienvenu. Eva Nga played for Costa De Sol which won the 2018/19 Mocambola in Mozambique. He was the top goalscorer with 25 goals and player of the season," reads the statement.

More teams

"Before moving to the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in January 2020. Eva Nga Bienvenu has signed a two-year contract with a year extension option."

Bienvenu arrived in South Africa at the start of the year to join the Students from Mozambican giants Costa do Sol.

However, the sale of the club prompted him to find another club and the Chilli Boys moved swiftly to acquire his services before anyone else.

The move comes just a few days after the lanky striker was linked with a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Because of his existing contract with Wits and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's decision to retain his services, Eva Nga was given a settlement by the new owners so that he could move on with his career, according to his agent Thomas Tloane.

The 27-year-old scored just four goals in 20 appearances across all competitions for Wits and he will hope to do better under the watchful of coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Furthermore, Chippa United also confirmed the acquisition of Nambian left-back Riaan Hanamub on a three-year deal with an option to renew for two years.

Hanamub was on the books of NFD side Jomo Cosmos and he comes with a lot of experience having been to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Namibia.

"Joining Eva as new recruits for the Chilli Boys is 25-year-old Namibian International left-back Riaan Hanamub," continued the statement.

"Riaan is an integral member of the Namibian national team having featured in the last edition of the African Nations Cup.

"Last season, he played for GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos. He has signed a three-year with a two-year extension option contract."

Article continues below



