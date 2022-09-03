European champions England book place at 2023 Women's World Cup with Austria win

England's Lionesses secured their place at the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Austria on Saturday, 34 days after winning the Euros.

Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris scored

Chelsea starlet Lauren James made senior debut

England face Luxembourg next

WHAT HAPPENED? The result continued Sarina Wiegman's unbeaten record as England head coach, with her having now taken charge of 21 games, winning 19 and drawing two. Russo opened the scoring on six minutes in Austria, before substitute Parris doubled the score in the second half with an emphatic finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England will go to the World Cup next summer, in Australia and New Zealand, as one of the favourites for the tournament after their triumph at the Euros in July.

In the short-term, they can concentrate on organising friendlies that will best prepare Wiegman's side for the challenge of winning another major tournament, with the world champions, the United States, coming to Wembley in October. England will have an open window in November to schedule a match against a top side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There's also the Arnold Clark Cup in February, when they will host three of the world's best national teams in a tournament that will serve as a perfect litmus test before another big summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Lauren James' debut means her and her brother Reece, the Chelsea men's star, are the first brother and sister to play senior international football for England.

THE VERDICT: Austria honoured many of their players during Saturday's game - and there was room for a gift for Wiegman, too...

Twitter

Alessia Russo cannot stop scoring...

Twitter

And history for the James family!

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? On Tuesday, a sold-out crowd at Stoke will welcome the European champions home for the first time since their triumphant summer - and England will want to sign off this so-far-flawless qualification campaign in style for them.