Europa League quarter-final draw: West Ham take on Lyon, Barcelona land Eintracht and Rangers face Braga

West Ham will face Lyon in the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League, while La Liga giants Barcelona have been paired with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere in the last eight, free-scoring Serie A side Atalanta will take on RB Leipzig while Scottish champions Rangers need to overcome Braga in order to remain in the hunt.

With major silverware almost within touching distance, the race is on to book a place in Seville on May 18.

2021-22 Europa League quarter-final draw in full

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

West Ham have enjoyed a European adventure under David Moyes this season, with Sevilla’s dreams of gracing a final at their Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan home dashed at the last-16 stage.

The tough tests keep on coming for the Hammers though, with Ligue 1 heavyweights Lyon next up.

Barcelona remain the side every other team wants to avoid, with the Catalan outfit gracing this competition for the first time since 2003-04, but Eintracht Frankfurt will believe that they can claim a notable scalp.

Their domestic rivals in Bundesliga, RB Leipzig, are also regulars in the Champions League, but they now need to find a way of containing Atalanta.

Rangers have stunned Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade in the last two rounds and will feel that a place in the last four is there after being paired with Braga.

When will the 2021-22 Europa League quarter-finals take place?

The first legs of the Europa League quarter-finals will take place on April 7, with return dates a week later.

The draw for the semi-finals has also taken place, with a road to the final in Spain mapped out.

If West Ham can overcome Lyon, then their reward will be a showdown with either Frankfurt or Barcelona in the last four.

On the other side of the draw, Braga and Rangers know that RB Leipzig or Atalanta stand between them and a place at a European final.

