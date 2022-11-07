Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Man Utd face Barcelona & Juventus take on Nantes

Manchester United will face Barcelona in the knockout play-off round of the 2022-23 Europa League, while Juventus take on Nantes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have been paired with Nantes, Sporting must overcome Midtjylland, Shakhtar Donetsk seek to continue their continental adventure against Rennes, Dutch giants Ajax tackle Union Berlin, PSV face a tough test against record winners Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen meet Monaco and Jose Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to prevail over two legs against Red Bull Salzburg.

EUROPA LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAY-OFF DRAW IN FULL:

Barcelona vs Man Utd

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting vs Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV

Red Bull Salzburg vs Roma