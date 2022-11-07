Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Man Utd face Barcelona & Juventus take on Nantes

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have been paired with Nantes, Sporting must overcome Midtjylland, Shakhtar Donetsk seek to continue their continental adventure against Rennes, Dutch giants Ajax tackle Union Berlin, PSV face a tough test against record winners Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen meet Monaco and Jose Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to prevail over two legs against Red Bull Salzburg.
EUROPA LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAY-OFF DRAW IN FULL:
Barcelona vs Man Utd
Juventus vs Nantes
Sporting vs Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes
Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV
Red Bull Salzburg vs Roma