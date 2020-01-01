Europa League 2019-20: Luke Shaw needs to keep up top form

The left-back has shown great consistency going into the crucial Europa League game against LASK ....

Manchester United’s resurgence which saw them stay unbeaten across all competitions since late January will face a new test when the Red Devils take on LASK in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men turned around what was turning into yet another forgettable season into one filled with promise and are now on course to salvage something. Their tremendous run of form saw them defeat some big guns such as Chelsea and Manchester City, with the bonus of keeping cleansheets.

In Europe, they smashed five across Club Brugge to barge their way into the last-16. Luke Shaw, and the fact that he has stayed injury-free for a while now, has played a key role in the turnaround.

The 24-year-old left-back has been an epitome of consistency in recent times and has delivered against the big teams. He has also tucked in as a left centre-back and has done a fair job wherever he has played.

Against City, Shaw was forced to deal with the dangerous midfield duo of Bernardo Silva and promising youngster Phil Foden. He put on a solid shift at the back to ensure they could not breach the United defence.

The England international also proved his merit in United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea last month. He was part of the three-man defence that neutralised the triple threat of Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro Rodriguez. His understanding with Harry Maguire – who has been in tremendous form too – has been crucial to the Red Devils’ clean run in defence in the last two months.

No doubt, Shaw is in good form and looks set to deliver a top-notch show in a crucial European fixture.

It’s noteworthy how his solid form at the back has provided Brandon Williams the confidence to surge forward when the youngster is fielded as a wing-back. The 19-year-old is free to advance forward rest assured that an in-form Shaw can cover up if required.

Shaw will be crucial for United against LASK and for the Europa League ties to follow, should they make it to the further rounds. He needs to maintain his consistency and stay fit to cap off the ongoing season positively.

