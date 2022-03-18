Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Leicester land PSV while Mourinho's Roma take on Bodo/Glimt

Leicester and Roma sit among the favourites for Europa Conference League glory in 2021-22, with the Foxes being drawn against PSV in the quarter-finals of the competition while Jose Mourinho’s men must overcome Bodo/Glimt once again.

Elsewhere in the last eight, Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille are bracing themselves for a meeting with PAOK and Feyenoord are ready to lock horns with Slavia Prague.

There is little to choose between those still left in a competition that has been added to UEFA’s calendar for the first time, with everybody dreaming of securing tickets to a final in Tirana on May 25.

2021-22 Europa Conference League quarter-final draw in full

Bodo/Glimt vs Roma

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague

Marseille vs PAOK

Leicester vs PSV

Leicester will believe that they can make history by becoming the first winners of the Europa Conference League, with plenty of confidence taken from a dramatic win over Rennes in the last 16.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are now preparing to face Dutch giants PSV – who are pushing Ajax close in the Eredivisie title race.

Jose Mourinho has won just about every major honour in club football, and the Portuguese will be determined to enhance his CV with this trophy.

Roma have been paired with familiar foes in the form of Bodo/Glimt, with the Norwegian outfit - who have already taken in 18 European games this season - claiming a memorable 6-1 win over the Serie A side in the group stage.

Bodø/Glimt scored 6 when they hosted Roma in the group stage...



🟡🆚🐺 Another home win or time for revenge?#UECLdraw | #UECL pic.twitter.com/ysa2hwSDnR — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) March 18, 2022

Feyenoord and Slavia Prague are also being reunited having already faced each other in the 2021-22 event, with the men from the Netherlands gaining the upper hand then as they collected four points from two group games.

Marseille boast the most decorated continental history of those still left in the Europa Conference League, as former European Cup winners, but they will not have things all their own way against a dogged PAOK outfit.

When will the 2021-22 Europa Conference League quarter-finals take place?

The first legs of the Europa League Conference League quarter-finals will be staged on April 7, with return dates taking place a week later.

The draw for the semi-finals has also been held, with a path to the capital of Albania being mapped out for those still in the running.

Leicester know that victory over PSV will see them line up against either Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the last four – with things not about to get any easier for the Foxes.

On the other side of the draw, Marseille and PAOK will take on one of Feyenoord or Slavia Prague for the right to grace a showpiece final.

