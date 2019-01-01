Euro 2020: Which countries have qualified for the 24-team finals?

Which teams have booked their place at the pan-European international tournament next year?

Euro 2020 takes place in June 2020, but we will soon know most of the teams that have booked their place in the competition.

The tournament, which is being held in venues across Europe, will feature a total of 24 competitors, with some of the game's heavyweights expected to feature.

However, there is always room for an upset, even if the number of teams has been increased.

Goal takes a look at the countries that have qualified for Euro 2020 and those who are in contention.

Euro 2020 qualified teams

A total of 20 teams - the top two teams in each of the 10 groups - will qualify automatically for Euro 2020.

Qualified from the groups

Group Winners Runners-up A TBC TBC B Ukraine 🇺🇦 TBC C TBC TBC D TBC TBC E TBC TBC F Spain* 🇪🇸 TBC G Poland* 🇵🇱 TBC H TBC TBC I Belgium* 🇧🇪 Russia* 🇷🇺 J Italy* 🇮🇹 TBC

*Could finish either as group winners or runner-up

Qualified from the play-offs

As well as the 20 teams who qualify for the competition by finishing in the top two of the 10 groups, there will be four teams who qualify via the play-offs.

A total of 16 teams will be involved in the play-off stage and their place was achieved through the UEFA Nations League - though the identity of the teams is subject to change.

The draw for the play-offs will be held on November 22, 2019 with matches then taking place in March 2020.

Rank Path A Rank Path B 1 TBC 1 TBC 2 TBC 2 TBC 3 TBC 3 TBC 4 TBC 4 TBC

Rank Path C Rank Path D 1 Scotland 1 Georgia 2 TBC 2 TBC 3 TBC 3 TBC 4 TBC 4 Belarus

Group A

England can secure qualification by avoiding defeat against Kosovo in their penultimate match.

Czech Republic are also fighting for one of the qualification spots alongside Kosovo, who could still potentially reach a major tournament for the first time in their short history as an independent team.

Group B

Ukraine became the first team from Group B to advance to Euro 2020 after winning 2-1 against Portugal on October 14.

Reigning European champions Portugal are close behind Ukraine, with Serbia also contending for qualification as an outside bet.

Group C

Germany, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands are the teams fighting it out for qualification from Group C.

However, since it is so tight between the three teams, qualification or elimination will not be confirmed until the final group games this November.

Belarus, meanwhile, will advance to the play-offs.

Group D

Group D is a closely fought battle between the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and Denmark.

Ireland will qualify if they win their final game against Denmark in Dublin. Denmark will progress if they beat Gibraltar and avoid defeat against Ireland. Switzerland, meanwhile, will need positive results against Georgia and Gibraltar.

Georgia cannot qualify directly, but they will advance to the play-off stage.

Group E

Croatia failed to wrap up qualification for Euro 2020 after drawing 1-1 with Wales on October 13.

Outside of Croatia it is extremely open. Slovakia and Hungary are the main contenders for the other qualification spot while Wales lag slightly behind.

Group F

Spain became the sixth team to qualify for Euro 2020 after drawing against Sweden in October.

Outside of La Roja, Sweden, Romania and Norway are battling it out for the second spot.

Group G

Group G is a very competitive affair, with four teams still realistically retaining a chance of clinching one of the remaining qualification spots.

Poland sealed qualification with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia, who along with Austria, Slovenia and Israel are still in the hunt for that second qualifying spot.

Group H

Group H, which contains world champions France, is another tight affair heading into the final stages.

As well as Les Bleus, Turkey and Iceland are in the mix for booking their place at Euro 2020. A win for France over Albania will secure qualification for them, likewise victory for Turkey over Iceland will see the Turks advance.

Group I

Belgium became the first team to qualify for Euro 2020 when they beat San Marino on October 10.

Russia joined them in clinching qualification after their away win over Cyprus on October 13.

Scotland's hopes of automatic qualification are kaput, but they will have a chance to qualify through the play-offs.

Group J

Italy became the second team to secure Euro 2020 qualification when they beat Greece 2-0 on October 12.

Finland and Armenia are competing for the other spot, with Bosnia-Herzegovina retaining a slim chance.