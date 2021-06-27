Euro 2020 final: When it is, venue, TV channel, streaming & how many fans can attend
Euro 2020 has entered the knockout stage, with some of the continent's biggest names still in the mix in the race to get their hands on the trophy.
Defending champions Portugal emerged from the so-called 'Group of Death', as did reigning world champions France and three-time European champions Germany.
There are sure to be plenty of ups and downs in the three rounds before the final, but when will the ultimate decider take place? Goal brings you all the details, including how to watch on TV.
Editors' Picks
- Bernardo Silva was meant to be Ronaldo's successor but Man City star is struggling to shine for Portugal
- Barcelona's new Neymar? How Depay will fit alongside Messi at Camp Nou
- Lukaku vs Ronaldo? 'Forget the individual sh*t' - Belgium's Golden Generation can't fall short again
- 'One of the best defenders out there' - Why Chelsea need to make Christensen's new contract a priority
On this page
- When is the Euro 2020 final?
- How to watch Euro 2020 final live on TV & stream online
- Which teams are in the Euro 2020 final?
- Where is the Euro 2020 final being played?
- How many fans can attend the Euro 2020 final?
When is the Euro 2020 final?
The Euro 2020 final will be played on Sunday July 11, 2021. Kick-off time has been set at 8pm BST (3pm ET).
How to watch Euro 2020 final on TV & stream live online
|UK TV channel
|UK streaming
|BBC One / ITV
|BBC iPlayer / ITV Player
In the United Kingdom (UK), BBC One and ITV will both broadcast the Euro 2020 final live on TV. The game will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer and the ITV Player.
|U.S. TV channel
|U.S. streaming
|ESPN / TUDN / Univision
|ESPN+ / Univision NOW
The game will be broadcast live in the United States (U.S.) on ESPN, TUDN and Univision, with ESPN+ and Univision NOW streaming.
Which teams are in the Euro 2020 final?
The two teams competing in the Euro 2020 final will be confirmed on July 7, when the second of the two semi-finals is complete.
Among the tournament favourites are France, Belgium and England, with Italy also impressing. However, the teams must first navigate through a number of rounds in order to advance to the final.
Where is the Euro 2020 final being played?
Wembley Stadium in London is the venue of the final. The home ground of the England national team, it has a capacity of 90,000.
Interestingly, Wembley will also host both semi-final games, meaning whoever contests the tournament decider will have familiarised themselves with the stadium.
Wembley - in its original form - has played host to the European Championship final before, at Euro 96, when Germany defeated Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to a Golden Goal by Oliver Bierhoff.
How many fans can attend the Euro 2020 final?
Over 60,000 supporters will be permitted to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on July 11.
Around three weeks beforehand, on June 22, the UK government gave the green light for the mammoth stadium to operate at 75 per cent capacity for the event.
It also confirmed that Wembley could operate with over 60,000 fans for the two semi-finals, which are scheduled to be played on July 6 and July 7.
Fans wishing to attend the games will need to meet a number of criteria, such as producing a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination, 14 days in advance of attendance.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the announcement, saying: "It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of the Euro 2020 at Wembley.
"The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.
"This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road."