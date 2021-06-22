Eto'o: Cameroon legend reveals why he was hurt when Mourinho joined AS Roma

The former striker also remained coy on his future as a coach stating he is enjoying what he is currently doing

Indomitable Lions legend Samuel Eto'o has conceded he was hurt by Jose Mourinho's decision to join AS Roma.

The 58-year-old coach was relieved of his duties at Tottenham on April 19, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager failing to convince a third Premier League employer.

The Portuguese, however, secured a move to the Serie A outfit, signing a three-year contract with them. It is a move that hurt the former Cameroon striker.

"It hurt me, I am not going to lie, to see the one who gave me the chance to win titles in Italy to go to another [Italian] club," Eto'o told AS .

"But I know that he is happy and our friendship is above everything. I would have liked to see Mourinho at Inter again. But I will always wish him luck at Roma. But he has to understand that no matter how much I love him, for me Inter will always come before."

Having massive experience in football in Africa and abroad, does the former Barcelona star wish to coach?

"I am happy and that is the most important thing. I can share great moments with great people," Eto'o continued.

"I have been living in Doha for over four years, where I have met some great people. This city gives me great opportunities. I get up, I go to work, in the afternoon I can get on a boat, enjoy the beach, the food ... These are things that can only be experienced here."

Eto'o then discussed the topics of Sergio Ramos recently announcing he will be ending his 16-year stay at Real Madrid, and Lionel Messi's future.

"Hopefully Sergio goes to PSG. If I could sign him for Barça, I would. If he goes to PSG, I will be happy and I know that he will help us win the Champions League, which is proving very difficult for us.

"I know that Messi loves Barcelona, that he has no problems, and that it is not a question of money. The only thing is the project, which has to be reliable and I know that Joan [Laporta, the new president] is working on that. He has to enjoy the time he has left, football owes it to him, not just Barca.

"He has given us everything, he has to enjoy it and win titles. Messi is God and when you have a God you just have to admire him."