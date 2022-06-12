Eto'o appoints ex-Cameroon striker Mboma as Indomitable Lions ambassador

The 2000 African Footballer of the Year will travel with the team and share his experience with the players and the technical bench

Former Cameroon forward Patrick Mboma has been appointed the ambassador of the Indomitable Lions for the next four years.

The 51-year-old, who represented the national team between 1995 and 2004 and scored 33 goals in 57 matches, has been a regular in Cameroon's delegation.

Fecafoot president Samuel Eto'o believes the former attacker will bring much-needed leadership and experience to the team.

"In the vision that I proposed to the delegates that accepted to give me their confidence last December 11, one of the things was to bring back all those who served Cameroon Football," Eto'o stated during Mboma's unveiling.

"One of the greatest Cameroonian footballers is Mboma. I had great honor to play with him for quite a good time and today he will accompany our team, and bring some experience, leadership, and his advice to our coaches.

"Welcome back home and I think in the course of these four years, we will win many trophies."

Mboma is delighted to be considered for the role with the main aim being adding value to football in the country.

"I am honoured for the consideration. The mission that awaits is to carry the voice of the federation, the voice of Cameroon football," Mboma, who won the Africa Cup of Nations twice and the Olympic gold medal, stated.

"[For the last] six months, lots of things have changed and we will want to add more value to Cameroon Football."

Mboma was also voted the 2000 African Footballer of the Year.

After taking the reigns in Cameroon football, Eto'o saw the Indomitable Lions finish third at the 2021 Afcon they hosted.

He then opted to appoint Rigobert Song to coach the team. The former centre-back helped the team seal their place in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.