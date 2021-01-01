Essien wishes Chelsea ‘good luck’ in Champions League final against Manchester City

The former Ghana international has urged the Blues to go all out for victory when they take on the Citizens

Micheal Essien has wished his former club Chelsea ‘good luck’ as they take on Manchester City in the final of the Champions League on Saturday night.

The Blues are aiming to clinch the highly coveted trophy for the second time in their history, having won it in the 2011-2012 season.

Essien was part of the side that that won the European trophy in 2012 and has taken to social media to urge them to go for glory.

“Good luck to my blues Army Chelsea, wishing you all the best of luck for tonight's game. Come on Blues,” Essien posted on Instagram.

Chelsea will be expected to parade Morocco international Hakim Ziyech and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the encounter while Algeria star Riyad Mahrez will look forward to playing a part for City.

Chelsea finished fourth this season, which ensured they sealed a place in the next edition of the Champions League.

Essien spent 14 years at Stamford Bridge after teaming up with the Premier League club from Lyon in 2005.

The midfielder made 180 appearances for the Blues across all competitions during his time with the side.

Besides winning the Champions League title with the club, he also scooped the FA Cup, Community Shield and League Cup, among others.

He starred for the Blues along with Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba and former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi.

After leaving Chelsea, the midfielder played for AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung and Sabail before his retirement.

The 38-year-old made 58 appearances for the Ghana national team before quitting the Black Stars and helped the West African country finished as runners-up at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.