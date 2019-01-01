Esperance supporters arrested in Qatar before Club World Cup opener

A total 19 fans of the Tunisian outfit have been taken into custody for various misdemeanours

Two groups of Esperance supporters have been arrested in Qatar, before their Club World Cup encounter with Al Hilal on Saturday, December 14.

The first group of 14 were taken into custody due to their conduct on the Qatar Airways flight from Tunis to Doha.

According to the report by Orange Football, the fans were extremely boisterous and disturbed the peace on the plane so much the crew had to alert airport authorities.

No sooner than the passengers disembarked from the flight than the police arrested the unruly supporters.

They were released after intense interrogation as well as the intervention of the Tunisian Consul, and ought to be at their beloved team’s outing on Saturday.

On Thursday, another five were arrested after authorities found drugs in their possession.

The supporters, who were already in Doha, forced neighbours into calling the police due to the disturbance caused by their activities.

They are reportedly still in custody of the police, and may have to sit out Saturday’s fixture.

Esperance are participating at the Club World Cup after their Caf Champions League success over Wydad Casablanca.

They face Al Hilal on Saturday for a place in the semi-final.