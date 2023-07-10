'This is a whole different game' - Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, Sam Kerr & more star in EA Sports FC 24 teaser trailer

Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr and Sam Kerr are among the famous faces to feature in the teaser trailer for EA Sports' upcoming video game FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 trailer released

Many current and former stars on game's cover

First game since FIFA partership ended

WHAT HAPPENED? The teaser trailer for EA Sports FC 24 and the cover of the game's Ultimate Edition were revealed on Wednesday. A host of big names of past and present superstars will appear on the front of the special version of the game, including the likes of Sam Kerr, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-min, Zinedine Zidane, Pele and David Beckham. The video shows Pep Guardiola, Leah Williamson and Zidane giving team talks, and a glimpse of Vini Jr in match action on the pitch.

Meanwhile, actor Daniel Kaluuya narrates the first-ever trailer and sets the tone with the opening line: "Thirty years of packing the stands and putting you on the pitch, but it's time to get closer. There we go. This is a whole different game. One that's spirit can't be broken. From this close, icons become just team-mates, limits look more like milestones, like making that dream move a reality, or setting the bar for the enxt generation to beat."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: EA Sports FC is EA Sports' rebranded video game after the company ended its partnership with FIFA last year. It is not yet known when the game will be released but it is expected to come out in late September.

WHAT NEXT? EA Sports will release a full gameplay trailer on Thursday, July 13.