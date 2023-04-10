Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he plans to stop Man City goal machine Erling Haaland in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern take on City in UCL quarter-finals

Haaland on 44 goals for the season

Bayern discuss containing the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel will take charge of Bayern for the first time in the Champions League against Manchester City on Tuesday. The former Chelsea boss knows it will be a tough challenge coping with the City striker's threat and says it will be a team effort to keep him quiet.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is really impressive and incredible if you look at the figures, his physique and his hunger for goals," he told reporters. "The profile of Haaland is unique and they added it to this group, which gives them something they haven’t had in recent years. It is complicated to defend it, but we have to do it as a team. We need to be on top of our game.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Defender Matthijs de Ligt also spoke about Haaland and urged his team to cut off the supply line to the Norwegian from Kevin De Bruyne.

"Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers worldwide and is in great shape. Haaland is good inside the box but also out of it. It is important we organise our defence well because Haaland is an incredible player," he added. "But without a good cross of pass from (Kevin) De Bruyne, it will be hard for him as well. With our team, we need to remain focused because if you give them any opportunities, they will score goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has scored 44 goals already this season and warmed up for the game with a double against Southampton last time out in the Premier League. Bayern will need no reminding that Haaland scored five times in his last Champions League appearance, a 7-0 win for City against RB Leipzig.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern head to City for the first leg and then welcome Pep Guardiola's side to the Allianz Arena for the return on Wednesday, April 19. The winners of the tie will face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals.