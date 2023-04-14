Erling Haaland’s secret revealed! Record-breaking Man City striker labels MILK his ‘magic potion’

Erling Haaland took a break from smashing goalscoring records to reveal the secret of his Manchester City success to his Twitter followers.

Haaland on course for PL goals record

Striker poses with bottles

Says milk is his 'magic potion'

WHAT HAPPENED? Posing in the sunshine on a bench, Haaland posted pictures of himself enjoying two huge bottles of milk. Alongside the photos he wrote: "Me and my magic potion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's uncertain if this revelation will help beleaguered defenders in any way, but at this stage anything must be worth a go. The giant striker has already bagged 30 Premier League goals this term and has the single-season record of 34 goals seemingly within his grasp.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND AND MILK? The Norwegian will be licking his cream-covered lips at the prospect of facing struggling Leicester City at the the Etihad on Saturday evening. Britain's dairy farmers will no doubt be anticipating a considerable boost in sales after Haaland's announcement.