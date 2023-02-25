History for Erling Haaland! Man City star passes Sergio Aguero for club's single-season Premier League goalscoring record

Erling Haaland has now scored more goals in a single Premier League season than any player in Manchester City history.

Haaland breaks record with tap-in at Bournemouth

27th of the season

Previous City goalscoring record held by Aguero

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland's close-range finish to make it 2-0 to Manchester City at Bournemouth might have seemed like one of his less dramatic goals, but it was a history maker. Remarkably, it was the Norwegian striker's 27th of the season, a figure that no other Man City player has reached in the Premier League. Previously, Sergio Aguero's 26 goals during the 2014-15 season was the best return managed by a City attacker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's goalscoring form this season has been remarkable: with 27 goals in just 24 league games, he's on course to smash Aguero's scoring record for a single season (and the Argentine notched his 26 goals in 33 games, a seriously impressive record in itself). The goal doubled Man City's lead over relegation contenders Bournemouth, with Arsenal's win against Leicester earlier Saturday increasing the importance of a win for Guardiola's men at the Vitality Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Ever the team player, while Haaland will clearly have his sights on the Premier League Golden Boot, his primary task will be helping his team to the league title. With Arsenal leading the pack and looking the real deal, Pep Guardiola's side have their work cut out. Haaland's goals will be crucial if they're able to overtake the Gunners.