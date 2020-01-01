Haaland agent hints Dortmund striker could make future Premier League move

The Norway prodigy could move to England later in his career, but his representative says joining the Bundesliga club was "the right move"

Erling Haaland's decision to join Borussia Dortmund does not mean the Premier League will not be his eventual destination, according to his agent.

Norway international Haaland made a stunning impact on his Dortmund debut on Saturday when he scored a hat-trick in 20 minutes as a substitute in a 5-3 win over Augsburg.

His choice of the Bundesliga raised eyebrows around Europe, given Italian champions Juventus and English giants Manchester United were also reportedly tracking the 19-year-old.

But Mino Raiola, Haaland's representative, said the move from Salzburg to Dortmund made sense for the time being.

"I think it was the right move to go to Germany," said Raiola. "Because if you talk about the Premier League and you see the Premier League as the most important point of the pyramid, you need to be careful when you come here.

"I think he's also preparing himself for the best. He's so young that he has time to come."

Speaking to Sky Sports News in London, Raiola refused to say which clubs were rivalling Dortmund for Haaland's signature.

"He was close to a lot of clubs, which ones I don't tell you," Raiola said.

Haaland's dramatic entrance to German football signalled a special talent, but Raiola says Dortmund's €20 million (£17m/$22m) striker was always destined to achieve great things.

"I was not surprised. I don't know who was surprised," Raiola said. "It's what he's [been] doing since I met him.

"He's a boy made for scoring goals and I know he will keep on like this."