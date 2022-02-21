Brentford star Christian Eriksen has gotten a step closer to a Premier League return after featuring in a friendly with Rangers on Monday afternoon.

The Dane hasn't played competitively since collapsing at the Euros and was subsequently released by Inter.

After Eriksen was given the all-clear by his doctors, he opted to return to England, with the London club picking him up on a free transfer.

How did he play?

Eriksen played for nearly 80 minutes in the 2-2 draw and was instrumental, providing two crucial assists vs the Scottish opponents.

The friendly was played behind closed doors at The Gers' training ground, with Zanka and Tristan Crama netting the goals for Brentford.

Eriksen's first assist came from a corner in which he delivered a pin-point cross for Zanka to head into the net from close range.

Rangers hit back with their own equaliser through Amad Diallo, who later scored a second after reacting quickest to a saved penalty.

Eriksen's set-piece delivery was on show again in the second-half when he helped his team draw level from a free-kick, crossing well to Crama who helped pull the scores level.

The former Ajax man also grabbed an assist in last week's friendly against Southend in which he featured for around an hour.

What happend to Eriksen?

On the 12th of June 2021, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening game of the Euros.

Quick medical care and assistance from his team-mates meant that the midfielder luckily didn't suffer any permanent damage and was stabilised.

He was later fitted with a defibrillator to manage rhythm disturbances in his heart but it meant his time with Inter was over as the Serie A has rules against such medical devices.

The Premier League has no similar rule, allowing Brentford to sign him, with the Bees currently helping him back to match fitness.

